Jawaan Taylor Injury: Resumes practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Taylor (knee) is back at practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Taylor missed practice with a knee injury leading up to a Week 18 absence, though most of Kansas City's starters sat out the regular-season finale. With the Chiefs having clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the starting right tackle will benefit from an extra week of rest before the divisional round of the playoffs.

