Jawaan Taylor Injury: Set for release or trade
The Chiefs informed Taylor (elbow) on Monday that he will either be released or traded prior to the start of the new league year March 11, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Taylor remains reliable in pass protection and has one year remaining on his contract, but his release will save Kansas City roughly $20 million in salary cap space. It seems unlikely that the Chiefs manage to trade the 28-year-old right tackle, given the prohibitive nature of the $27 million cap hit his current deal carries for 2026. If he hits the open market, however, Taylor will be projected to join Braden Smith (concussion), Rasheed Walker and Jonah Williams (shoulder) as one of the top available options at tackle. Taylor started all 12 of his regular-season appearances in 2025 before landing on IR due to an elbow injury.
