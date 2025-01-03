Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jawaan Taylor headshot

Jawaan Taylor Injury: Won't play against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Taylor (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Taylor didn't practice all week due to a lingering knee injury. With the Chiefs locked in as the No. 1 seed in the AFC that comes with a first-round bye, Taylor will have two weeks of additional rest before the divisional round. Ethan Driskell is a top candidate to start at right tackle in Sunday's regular-season finale due to Taylor's absence.

Jawaan Taylor
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now