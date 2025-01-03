Jawaan Taylor Injury: Won't play against Denver

Taylor (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Taylor didn't practice all week due to a lingering knee injury. With the Chiefs locked in as the No. 1 seed in the AFC that comes with a first-round bye, Taylor will have two weeks of additional rest before the divisional round. Ethan Driskell is a top candidate to start at right tackle in Sunday's regular-season finale due to Taylor's absence.