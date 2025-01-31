Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jawaan Taylor headshot

Jawaan Taylor News: Cleared for Super Bowl LIX

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Taylor (knee) practiced in full Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles on Feb. 9.

Taylor has suited up for each of Kansas City's playoff games so far, so there were never significant concerns about his availability for the Super Bowl. It's possible he'll resume logging limited practices in the coming week, but Taylor can be considered fully on track to start at right tackle versus Philadelphia.

Jawaan Taylor
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now