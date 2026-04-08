Jawaan Taylor headshot

Jawaan Taylor News: Finds home with Falcons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Taylor agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract with Atlanta, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Taylor's deal reportedly carries a base value of $5 million with an additional $1 million in incentives. The veteran offensive lineman projects to step in as the Falcons' new starting RT across from LT Jake Matthews, with Kaleb McGary (leg) having announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Taylor has started all 111 of his career regular-season appearances.

Jawaan Taylor
Atlanta Falcons
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