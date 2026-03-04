Jawaan Taylor News: Officially released by Kansas City
The Chiefs released Taylor on Wednesday, Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reports.
The move saves the Chiefs $20 million against the salary cap. Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million deal with Kansas City ahead of the 2023 season, and he started 45 regular-season games for the team. Taylor also started seven playoff contests, winning the 2023 Super Bowl. Taylor, however, was top-three in penalties at his position in every season he spent with the Chiefs.
Jawaan Taylor
Free Agent
