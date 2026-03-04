Jawaan Taylor headshot

Jawaan Taylor News: Officially released by Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

The Chiefs released Taylor on Wednesday, Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reports.

The move saves the Chiefs $20 million against the salary cap. Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million deal with Kansas City ahead of the 2023 season, and he started 45 regular-season games for the team. Taylor also started seven playoff contests, winning the 2023 Super Bowl. Taylor, however, was top-three in penalties at his position in every season he spent with the Chiefs.

Jawaan Taylor
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jawaan Taylor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jawaan Taylor See More
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
60 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
66 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
67 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
69 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Christmas Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Christmas Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
70 days ago