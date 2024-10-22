Jawhar Jordan News: Brought back by Houston

The Texans signed Jordan (oblique) to the practice squad Tuesday.

Jordan was moved to the Texans' injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation at the end of training camp. He was set to miss the entire regular season, but the two sides were able to reach an injury settlement in early September. Jordan appears to be fully healthy from his oblique injury, and the rookie sixth-round pick will be available for a game-day elevation if the Texans need additional depth at running back.