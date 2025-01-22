Jawhar Jordan News: Inks new deal with Houston
The Texans signed Jordan to a reserve/future contract Wednesday.
Jordan spent the majority of his 2024 campaign with Houston's practice squad after missing time with an oblique injury early in the season. The 2024 sixth-round pick from Louisville has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut, but he's likely to have the opportunity to compete for a depth role in the Texans' backfield as the offseason progresses.
