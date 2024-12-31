Jaxon Janke News: Gets look from Houston

The Texans signed Janke to their practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Janke signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent in April before landing on IR -- and subsequently being waived with an injury settlement -- in July. He'll provide organizational wideout depth for the Texans, though the team claimed Diontae Johnson off waivers last week to soften the blow of losing Tank Dell for the season due to a knee injury.