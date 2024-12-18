Fantasy Football
Jaxon Janke News: Works out for Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Janke (undisclosed) worked out for the Commanders on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Janke, who was waived with an injury settlement by Houston during the offseason, appears back to full health, though he couldn't turn his initial tryout with Washington into a practice squad opportunity. He'll continue vying for a reserve role around the league.

