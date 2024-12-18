Jaxon Janke News: Works out for Washington
Janke (undisclosed) worked out for the Commanders on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Janke, who was waived with an injury settlement by Houston during the offseason, appears back to full health, though he couldn't turn his initial tryout with Washington into a practice squad opportunity. He'll continue vying for a reserve role around the league.
Jaxon Janke
Free Agent
