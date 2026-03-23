Jaxon Smith-Njigba News: Becomes new highest-paid WR

Smith-Njigba agreed to terms Monday on a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension with the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Smith-Njigba had his fifth-year option picked up by Seattle in March, but the intent had always been to negotiate a long-term deal for the two-time Pro Bowler. Now, he becomes the highest-paid wideout in league history at an average of $42.15 million annually, including $120 million guaranteed. Smith-Njigba is coming off a career-best 2025 campaign in which he secured 119 of 163 targets for a league-leading 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns across 17 regular-season appearances, plus 17 catches (on 26 targets) for 199 yards and two touchdowns across three playoff contents, including a Super Bowl LX win over New England. The chemistry Smith-Njigba has demonstrated with quarterback Sam Darnold make him a safe bet to return on expectations as one of the top wide receivers taken in 2026 fantasy drafts, especially in PPR formats.