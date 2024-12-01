Jaxon Smith-Njigba News: Fourth straight game over 70 yards

Smith-Njigba caught all four of his targets for 74 yards and added a five-yard run in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Jets.

Smith-Njigba had a pair of 25-yard receptions in the first half while no teammate had more than 16 first-half receiving yards. He added a 24-yard reception to convert on fourth down on the final play of the third quarter. Despite his modest volume in this game, Smith-Njigba continued a torrid stretch that has seen him record 441 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the past four games. Those totals include 77 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals, whom JSN will face again in Week 14.