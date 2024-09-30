Jaxon Smith-Njigba News: Garners 12 targets on MNF

Smith-Njigba finished with eight catches off of 12 targets for 51 yards in Monday's 42-29 loss to Detroit.

Smith-Njigba wound up tying DK Metcalf in targets (12) in Monday's exciting primetime matchup, but the latter produced the stronger fantasy line (7-104-0) compared to his upstart teammate. The lack of production makes the sophomore's performance feel underwhelming, but the fact that he garnered double-digit targets twice in Seattle's last three contests bodes well for his rest-of-season projections. JSN remains a solid deep-league play with upside heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Giants.