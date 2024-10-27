Jaxon Smith-Njigba News: Leading receiver in loss

Smith-Njigba brought in six of seven targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Bills.

Unlike last week's lopsided win which resulted in single-digit yardage for Smith-Njigba, this week's loss saw the Seahawks throw the ball for nearly the entire second half. The result was a stronger performance for the sophomore wideout despite his team taking a nasty loss. Smith-Njigba has seen his role increase in his second year as a pro, providing a 43/388/1 receiving line through eight games.