Jaxon Smith-Njigba News: Monstrous output in loss

Smith-Njigba finished with seven receptions (13 targets) for 180 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Rams.

Smith-Njigba produced his finest stat line as a pro despite his team taking the loss Sunday. It was the sophomore's first game with two touchdowns while recording over 100 receiving yards. Smith-Njigba will enter Seattle's bye week with a respectable 50-568-3 receiving line across nine games, setting up a Nov. 17 matchup against San Francisco in Week 11.