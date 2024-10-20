Jaxon Smith-Njigba News: Single-digit yardage in win

Smith-Njigba brought in three of six targets for nine yards in the Seahawks' 34-14 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Smith-Njigba was held to the second-lowest yardage total of his career by a Falcons defense that has been doing a good job keeping plays in front of it all season. The profoundly disappointing showing followed a relatively encouraging stretch of games for the second-year pro, who'd posted a 32-291-1 line on 47 targets in his previous five games. Given the atypical nature of his numbers Sunday, Smith-Njigba shapes up as a prime candidate for a bounce-back performance against the Bills at home in Week 8, especially if DK Metcalf is limited or sidelined by the knee injury that forced his exit from Sunday's game.