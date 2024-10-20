Fantasy Football
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba News: Single-digit yardage in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 20, 2024

Smith-Njigba brought in three of six targets for nine yards in the Seahawks' 34-14 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Smith-Njigba was held to the second-lowest yardage total of his career by a Falcons defense that has been doing a good job keeping plays in front of it all season. The profoundly disappointing showing followed a relatively encouraging stretch of games for the second-year pro, who'd posted a 32-291-1 line on 47 targets in his previous five games. Given the atypical nature of his numbers Sunday, Smith-Njigba shapes up as a prime candidate for a bounce-back performance against the Bills at home in Week 8, especially if DK Metcalf is limited or sidelined by the knee injury that forced his exit from Sunday's game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle Seahawks
