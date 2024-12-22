Jaxon Smith-Njigba News: Stays hot with 100 yards plus TD

Smith-Njigba had eight receptions on 12 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown while taking his lone carry for five yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Minnesota.

Smith-Njigba combined his rushing and receiving totals to reach 100 yards from scrimmage in addition to scoring his sixth touchdown of the season. The second-year pro has been a second-half sensation for fantasy managers, averaging 7.0 receptions and 96.3 receiving yards over his last eight contests. Despite the loss, it has become apparent that Seattle wants to build its offense around JSN and a talented group of starting wideouts. Smith-Njigba will look to stay red-hot in Week 17 on Thursday against a Bears defense that sits in the bottom third of the league in terms of yards allowed to opposing passing attacks.