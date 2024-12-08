Jaxon Smith-Njigba News: Stays hot with fifth touchdown

Smith-Njigba brought in all five of his targets for 82 yards and a touchdown while adding four rushing yards on one attempt in Sunday's 30-18 win over Arizona.

Smith-Njigba finished as the Seahawks' leading receiver despite finishing third in targets Sunday. The budding sophomore cashed in Seattle's lone passing touchdown while setting a new high in season scores (five). Smith-Njigba has been white-hot in the second half of the schedule, averaging yards 101.5 yards from scrimmage with four total touchdowns over his last six contests. Continue starting JSN with confidence as the Seahawks prepare to face the Packers next Sunday.