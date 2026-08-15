Jaxson Dart Injury: Heads to medical tent
Dart went to the medical tent during the first quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Dart took a big hit from Vikings safety Jay Ward in the first quarter, and he was evaluated by team doctors shortly thereafter.
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