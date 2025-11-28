The Giants announced Thursday on their first Week 13 injury report that Dart cleared the protocol for head injuries, setting him up for his first game action since a Week 10 loss in Chicago. In seven starts to begin his career, the rookie first-round pick has tossed multiple TDs on three occasions and also rushed for at least one TD in six of those outings. On Monday, Dart will be taking on a Patriots defense that has allowed the ninth-most passing scores (20) to opposing QBs in 12 contests this season.