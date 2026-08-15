Jaxson Dart headshot

Jaxson Dart News: Expected to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 1:55pm

Dart and most of the Giants starters are expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Vikings, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Dart and the other starters shouldn't see more than one or two series during Saturday's exhibition contest, but it will be the first time head coach John Harbaugh coaches from the sidelines for the Giants after an 18-season tenure with the Ravens. Dart is looking to build off a solid rookie campaign in which he completed 63.7 percent of passes for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while turning 86 carries into 487 yards and nine scores across 14 regular-season games (12 starts).

Jaxson Dart
New York Giants
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