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Jaxson Dart News: Plays two series in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Dart completed three of four passes for 26 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 13-10 preseason loss to the Vikings.

The second-year QB got the start in the Giants' exhibition opener and handled the first two possessions, finishing the second with an off-balance 15-yard touchdown toss to rookie wideout Malachi Fields as Dart scrambled out of the pocket to avoid pressure. Dart didn't pick up any yards on the ground, continuing a focus on reining in the reckless playing style that led to concussion issues in 2025. He should still do damage with his legs once the regular season begins after gaining 487 rushing yards and nine TDs last year, but with more skill-position talent around him on the roster and better protection from an upgraded offensive line, Dart may not feel compelled to scramble as often in 2026.

Jaxson Dart
New York Giants
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