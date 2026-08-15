Jaxson Dart News: Returns to field after brief exit
Dart (undisclosed) was cleared to return to Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.
Dart was briefly evaluated in the blue medical tent after taking a bit hit from Jay Ward. It was a quick check by trainers, as Dart was given the green light to return and proceeded to throw a 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Malachi Fields.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Dart See More
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADPYesterday
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 EliminationYesterday
-
ADP Analysis
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo2 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Busts
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: 32 Teams, 32 Busts3 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 1)4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Dart See More