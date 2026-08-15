Jaxson Dart headshot

Jaxson Dart News: Returns to field after brief exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 10:46am

Dart (undisclosed) was cleared to return to Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Dart was briefly evaluated in the blue medical tent after taking a bit hit from Jay Ward. It was a quick check by trainers, as Dart was given the green light to return and proceeded to throw a 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Malachi Fields.

Jaxson Dart
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Dart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaxson Dart See More
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: 32 Teams, 32 Busts
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: 32 Teams, 32 Busts
Author Image
Jim Coventry
3 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 1)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings (NFL Preseason Week 1)
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago