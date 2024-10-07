Jaxson Kirkland Injury: Unlikely to return this season
Kirkland suffered a torn bicep in Sunday's loss to the Ravens and will be out for the year, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Kirkland has seen limited action this year, operating as a depth option on the offensive line and seeing work on special teams. His absence moving ahead will likely create an opportunity for a practice squad elevation or free agent signing, while Kirkland will likely be placed on IR in the near future.