Jay Higgins Injury: Suffers concussion Saturday
Higgins has been ruled out from Saturday's preseason contest against Philadelphia due to a concussion, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.
Higgins logged three tackles prior to his exit. He'll need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before retuning to full-contact practice or playing in games. If healthy, Higgins is expected to provide depth at linebacker and contribute on special teams during the upcoming campaign.
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