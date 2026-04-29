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Jay Tufele News: Going to Motor City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Detroit signed Tufele on Wednesday.

Tufele appeared in 12 games in a depth role with the Jets in 2025, but now he's moving on to his third team in as many seasons. Now that it looks like they are going to be without veteran starter DJ Reader, it's not too hard to imagine Tufele earning a spot on the Lions 53-man roster for 2026.

Jay Tufele
Detroit Lions
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