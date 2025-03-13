Jay Tufele News: Signing with Gang Green

Tufele and the Jets agreed to a contract Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Tufele spent the past three seasons with the Bengals after beginning his NFL career with the Jaguars in 2021. He finished the 2024 regular season with 15 tackles (five solo) including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense across 15 games (three starts). Tufele fortifies the Jets' defensive line and will have the chance to compete for a starting role at defensive tackle alongside Quinnen Williams (hamstring).