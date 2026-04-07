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Jay Tufele News: Visits Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

The Lions hosted Tufele (foot) for a visit Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Tufele appeared in 12 regular-season games with the Jets last season, making two starts, but finished the campaign on injured reserve after recording 12 tackles (five solo) across 230 defensive snaps.

Jay Tufele
 Free Agent
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