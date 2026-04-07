Jay Tufele News: Visits Detroit
The Lions hosted Tufele (foot) for a visit Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Tufele appeared in 12 regular-season games with the Jets last season, making two starts, but finished the campaign on injured reserve after recording 12 tackles (five solo) across 230 defensive snaps.
Jay Tufele
Free Agent
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