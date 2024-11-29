Jay Ward Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. Cardinals

Ward (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Arizona.

Ward suffered an elbow injury during the Vikings' Week 12 overtime win over the Bears. The injury was severe enough for him to be held out of practice all week, and his next opportunity to play will be Week 14 against the Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 8. Ward has played exclusively on special teams in the Vikings' six regular-season games since the Week 6 bye, and he has logged one solo tackle over that span.