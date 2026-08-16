Jay Ward News: Sees preseason action
Ward logged two solo tackles during Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants.
Ward played 50 percent of the defensive snaps for the Vikings on Saturday. The strong safety relieved Josh Metellus early on in the game, managing 27 snaps now that he is concussion-free. Ward will likely see similar volume during next Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens.
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