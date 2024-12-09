Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaycee Horn headshot

Jaycee Horn Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 9:37pm

Horn is considered day-to-day after suffering a groin injury near the end of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Horn has had a statistically strong campaign, setting career highs in combined tackles (62) and passes defended (12). He also recorded his first career sack. Any absence moving forward would hamper the Panthers' secondary, but his day-to-day status means he could still suit up Week 15 against the Cowboys.

Jaycee Horn
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now