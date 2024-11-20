Jaycee Horn Injury: Dealing with calf issue
Horn was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury.
Despite the Panthers having a Week 11 bye, Horn appears to have picked up a calf injury since the team's Week 10 win over the Giants. His participation in practice Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up for the Panthers' Week 12 matchup against the Chiefs.
