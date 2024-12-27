Jaycee Horn Injury: Doubtful to face Tampa Bay

Horn (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bucs.

Horn logged a trio of DNPs in practice this week and is unlikely to be available to face Mike Evans and the Bucs in Week 17. It will be Horn's first missed game of the season. Slot CB Chau Smith-Wade (chest/illness) has also been ruled out, so it looks like Carolina will be down to Michael Jackson, Dane Jackson and Caleb Farley at cornerback.