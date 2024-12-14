Fantasy Football
Jaycee Horn

Jaycee Horn Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Horn (groin) is expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Horn sustained a groin injury in the latter stages of the Panthers' loss to the Eagles in Week 14, but it seems he'll end up playing Sunday against the Cowboys. The standout cornerback has made 13 appearances for Carolina this season, tallying 62 tackles (46 solo), 1.0 sacks, 12 passes defended and one interception. If he can't go Sunday, then Caleb Farley will probably start in his place.

Jaycee Horn
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
