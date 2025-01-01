Jaycee Horn Injury: No practice to begin Week 18 prep

Horn (hip) didn't practice Wednesday.

Horn didn't play this past Sunday versus the Buccaneers after missing practice all week due to the hip issue. The fourth-year cornerback is still dealing with the injury, and he's uncertain to play in the Panthers' season finale Sunday versus the Falcons. Caleb Farley got his first start of the campaign and logged 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps as Horn's replacement against Tampa Bay.