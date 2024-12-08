Jaycee Horn Injury: Questionable to return
Horn is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Eagles due to a groin injury, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.
Horn was making his presence known before exiting the game, as he had logged six tackles (four solo). The severity of his groin injury is unknown, but Dane Jackson is the likely candidate to fill in opposite Michael Jackson at outside cornerback while he is sidelined.
