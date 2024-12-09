Jaycee Horn Injury: Should be OK

Horn is considered day-to-day after suffering a groin injury near the end of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Horn has had a statistically strong campaign, setting career highs in combined tackles (62) and passes defended (12). He also recorded his first career sack. Any absence moving forward would hamper the Panthers' secondary, but his day-to-day status could still have him suiting up Week 15 against the Cowboys.