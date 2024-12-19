Jaycee Horn Injury: Still working through groin injury

Horn (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Horn suffered a groin injury during the Panthers' Week 14 loss against the Eagles. That didn't prevent him from playing against the Cowboys this past Sunday, and he ended up playing every single defensive snap while logging two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense. Horn didn't practice Wednesday, but given his increased participation in Thursday's practice, he should be able to play against the Cardinals on Sunday unless he suffers a setback.