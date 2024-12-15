Fantasy Football
Jaycee Horn News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Horn (groin) is available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Horn will get the green light despite being listed as questionable due to a groin injury he sustained in the final stages of Carolina's Week 14 loss to the Eagles. Across 13 appearances this season, Horn has recorded 62 tackles (46 solo), 1.0 sacks, 12 passes defended and one interception.

