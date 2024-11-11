Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaycee Horn headshot

Jaycee Horn News: Leading tackler in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Horn recorded eight total tackles (six solo) and defended one pass in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Giants.

Not only did Horn tie Xavier Woods for the Panthers' leading tackler Sunday, but he also helped hold rookie sensation Malik Nabers to just six catches for 50 yards, his second-lowest yardage of the season. Horn has impressed through the Panthers' first 10 games, recording 44 total tackles and 10 passes defended, including one interception. Expect the 2021 first-round pick to continue causing problems for opposing team's top wide receivers when the Panthers next take the field in Week 12 against Kansas City.

Jaycee Horn
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now