Jaycee Horn News: Leading tackler in win

Horn recorded eight total tackles (six solo) and defended one pass in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Giants.

Not only did Horn tie Xavier Woods for the Panthers' leading tackler Sunday, but he also helped hold rookie sensation Malik Nabers to just six catches for 50 yards, his second-lowest yardage of the season. Horn has impressed through the Panthers' first 10 games, recording 44 total tackles and 10 passes defended, including one interception. Expect the 2021 first-round pick to continue causing problems for opposing team's top wide receivers when the Panthers next take the field in Week 12 against Kansas City.