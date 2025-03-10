Jaycee Horn News: Signs huge four-year contract

Horn is signing a four-year extension with the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter's initial report of a four-year, $100 million contract would make Horn the leader among defensive backs in average annual value. He's played just 37 games in four seasons since the Panthers took him eighth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but they've apparently been happy with his performance, especially in 2024 when he had career highs for games played (15), tackles (68), pass defenses (13) and sacks (2.0) en route to his first Pro Bowl nomination. Horn is 25 years old and still has a chance to cement himself as one of the league's top cornerbacks, but he'll need to stay healthy for more than a few months at a time to earn that distinction.