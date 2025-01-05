Jayden Daniels Injury: Left game with leg soreness

Daniels was feeling soreness in his leg before leaving Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys at halftime, coach Dan Quinn revealed after the game, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Daniels' exit was precautionary and there has been no indication that his availability for the wild-card round against the Buccaneers is in question. Backup Marcus Mariota led the Commanders to their 12th win of the season to secure the No. 6 seed in the NFC.