Jayden Daniels Injury: Limited in practice

Daniels (ribs) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Daniels played through the same injury in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Bears, with no report of a setback during the game or after. His stats didn't look especially good prior to a game-winning hail mary, but that could have more to do with Chicago's stellar defense than Daniels' rib injury. Either way, the rookie figures to play this Sunday at the Giants.