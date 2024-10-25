Jayden Daniels Injury: Practices, may be game-time call

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that Daniels (ribs) was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday, and a decision on the quarterback's availability for Sunday's game against the Bears will be made "over the next 48 hours," Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Quinn said Daniels was able to handle team drills Friday after taking part in core and strength work, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. The rookie No. 2 overall pick missed practice Wednesday and Thursday after a rib injury forced him out of Washington's win over Carolina in Week 7, but despite not being spotted at the early portion of Friday's practice, Daniels seems to have made significant on-field progress. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network confirms that Friday's official injury report will officially list Daniels as a limited participant at practice, and the rookie phenom will also be listed as questionable and be considered a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Bears. Marcus Mariota will be in line to start if Daniels can't go.