Daniels returned to the practice field this week for the first time since dislocating his left elbow Week 9 versus the Seahawks, but his limited listings Wednesday and Thursday weren't enough to put him in a position to suit up. Quinn added that Daniels has made "great progress" in his recovery, but the second-year signal-caller hasn't been cleared for contact yet, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. As a result, Marcus Mariota again will be under center for the Commanders this weekend, while Daniels' next chance for game action is Sunday, Dec. 7 at Minnesota.