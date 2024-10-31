Jayden Daniels Injury: Stays limited in practice

Daniels (ribs) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

After getting knocked out of Week 7 action against the Panthers early due to a rib injury, Daniels was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Bears and log 100 percent of the offensive snaps en route to 326 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on 21-for-38 passing while rushing eight times for 52 yards. The performance, including a game-winning Hail Mary to WR Noah Brown, all but cleared up that he'll be OK on game days, but he'll continue to operate with a cap on his practice reps in the short term. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not Daniels enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's road matchup with the Giants.