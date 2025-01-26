Jayden Daniels News: Excellent rookie season concludes

Daniels completed 29 of 48 passes for 255 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 55-23 NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. He added six rushes for 48 yards and an additional score.

It wasn't Daniels' most efficient performance, and his potential comeback attempt was cut short by four total turnovers from the Commanders -- though he accounted for only one on an interception late in the fourth quarter with the contest already decided. He still managed to lead five total scoring drives, highlighted by a 36-yard touchdown throw and a 10-yard rush. Though Daniels' rookie season concluded short of the Super Bowl, he exceeded any realistic expectations both from an individual and team perspective. Across 19 total games, he accounted for 35 total touchdowns while turning the ball over only nine times, and he will enter the 2025 season as a top fantasy option at the QB position.