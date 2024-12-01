Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jayden Daniels headshot

Jayden Daniels News: Four total TDs in easy win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Daniels completed 25 of 30 passes for 206 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 42-19 win over the Titans. He added nine rushing attempts for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Daniels gave the Commanders a 14-0 lead with a three-yard rushing touchdown, then doubled that first-half advantage with touchdown passes of 16 and three yards to Terry McLaurin. The rookie second overall pick missed only one of his 15 first-half pass attempts but was picked off in the third quarter as the Titans cut what was once a 28-point Washington lead to 28-13 heading into the fourth quarter. He bounced back with a four-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz early in the fourth to snuff out any hopes of a Tennessee comeback. Daniels has thrown 15 touchdown passes and run in six touchdowns to lead the Commanders to an 8-5 record heading into their Week 14 bye.

Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now