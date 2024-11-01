Jayden Daniels News: Good to go

Daniels (ribs) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at the Giants, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Daniels played through the same injury last week without any reported complications, and he's now closed out Week 9 prep with his first full practice since hurting his ribs Week 7. He shouldn't have any limitations this Sunday and remains one of the top fantasy options at his position, combining efficient passing with frequent, effective running.