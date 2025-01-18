Jayden Daniels News: Leads monumental upset Saturday

Daniels completed 22 of 31 passes for 299 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added 51 rushing yards on 16 carries in the Commanders' 45-31 divisional-round win over the Lions on Saturday night.

The Commanders shocked the NFL world by going into Ford Field and emerging with a victory, and Daniels was unsurprisingly the centerpiece of that effort. The seemingly unflappable rookie set the tone for the night in the first half by leading four scoring drives that totaled 24 points, capping off two of them with touchdown passes of 58 and five yards to Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz, respectively. Daniels then filled a more subdued role in the second half but had the luxury of playing with a lead throughout, and he engineered a pair of long marches that took a total of nearly 13 minutes off the clock and culminated in Brian Robinson and Jeremy McNichols one-yard rushing touchdowns. In the process, Daniels became the first rookie in NFL history to top 300 total yards in two playoff games, and he'll look to put together a fitting encore in the NFC Championship Game against either the Rams or Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 26.